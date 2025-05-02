Dr. Poonam Gupta took over as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. The RBI gave the key portfolio of monetary policy department to her. Before being appointed here, Dr. Gupta was the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research.

Dr. Poonam Gupta took over as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. The Government of India appointed her to the post of Deputy Governor on April 02, 2025, for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said the RBI.

Who is Dr Poonam Gupta?

As the new Deputy Governor of RBI, Poonam Gupta has been given the charge of Monetary Policy Department, Financial Markets Operations Department, Department of Economic and Policy, Research, Financial Stability Department, International Department, Department of Statistics and Information Management, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Department of Communication.

Gupta holds a Master’s degree and PhD in Economics from University of Maryland, USA, and a Master’s degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. The new governor has written various research papers and even published an edited book “Emerging Giants: China and India in the World Economy.”

Before being appointed as RBI's Deputy Governor, Dr. Gupta was the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), leading the works on issues related to Economic Growth, International Financial Architecture, Central Banking, Macro Economic Stability, Public Debt, and State Finances. She also served as member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and as Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

Before joining NCAER, Dr. Gupta had worked at senior positions for nearly two decades at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. Dr. Gupta also taught at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland (USA) and as a visiting faculty at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Delhi. She has been the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and a Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

The RBI has four deputy governors. The central bank shuffled the portfolios consequent on the appointment and assumption of charge by Gupta as deputy governor.

M Rajeshwar Rao will look after six departments, including co-ordination, regulation, enforcement and risk monitoring. He was looking after the monetary policy department following retirement of Michael Debabrata Patra in January.

Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar will look after 12 departments. These include central security cell, information technology, payment and settlement systems, foreign exchange department and fintech, among others. Swaminathan Janakiraman has been assigned responsibility of consumer education, supervision, inspection and four other departments. The distribution of portfolios comes into effect from Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)