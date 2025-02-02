The event will be attended by a limited number of family members and close friends, with strict security checks in place for all attendees

In a historic move, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has granted permission for a wedding to be hosted within its complex for the first time. CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta, who led the all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day Parade, will marry on February 12 at the prestigious venue. President Droupadi Murmu, impressed by Gupta's exemplary service and conduct, personally approved the request, according to reports.

Poonam Gupta, currently posted as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will hold the ceremony at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex. The event will be attended by a limited number of family members and close friends, with strict security checks in place for all attendees.

Gupta, a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, has always been a role model in her field. With a bachelor's degree in Mathematics, a master's in English Literature, and a BEd from Jiwaji University, Gwalior, she made her mark in the CRPF after securing the 81st rank in the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam. Prior to her current posting, she worked in a Naxal-affected area of Bihar.

Besides her professional achievements, Gupta is also very active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she regularly posts about her work, campaigns, and motivational messages for students.

Through her online presence, she continues to inspire and empower others, especially women, through her passion for service and leadership.