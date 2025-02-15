President Murmu also attended the event, blessing the couple on their special day

New Delhi witnessed a historic moment as the Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted its first-ever wedding. The grand event was the marriage of CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta, a dedicated officer whose service impressed President Droupadi Murmu. As a special honour, the President granted permission for the wedding to take place at the prestigious venue.

The wedding ceremony was held on Wednesday night at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mother Teresa Complex. Poonam Gupta tied the knot with CRPF Assistant Commandant Avneesh Kumar in the presence of their families, dignitaries, and VVIP guests. President Murmu also attended the event, blessing the couple on their special day.

For this memorable occasion, Poonam wore a traditional red lehenga adorned with golden motifs, sequins, and intricate stonework. Her groom, Avneesh Kumar, looked elegant in an off-white sherwani with a golden-bordered stole, creating a perfect contrast.

Poonam Gupta hails from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, and joined the CRPF in 2018 after securing the 81st rank in the UPSC CAPF exam. She is currently posted as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Her dedication to duty earned her the rare honor of hosting her wedding at the President’s residence.

Her husband, Avneesh Kumar, is also an Assistant Commandant in CRPF and is currently posted in Jammu & Kashmir.

Poonam had earlier made headlines when she led the women’s contingent during the 74th Republic Day parade.