Mahua Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, reportedly married Pinaki Misra, the leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in a low-key ceremony overseas on May 3. The marriage of the two-time Krishnanagar Lok Sabha MP and Misra, a seasoned lawmaker from Odisha's Puri constituency, was verified by sources. Mahua is 51 years old, while Pinaki is 65.

The couple, who had been close friends for several years, saw their relationship evolve into a lifelong commitment. Sources close to the couple revealed that the wedding was intentionally held in Berlin to maintain privacy and avoid large gatherings.

Mahua Moitra boasts a distinguished professional background, having previously worked with the US financial institution JP Morgan & Chase, where she served as vice president. Her first marriage was to Danish financial expert Lars Brorsen, but the relationship eventually ended in divorce. Similarly, Pinaki Mishra was previously married to Sangeeta Mishra of Odisha, from whom he is also divorced.

Both Mahua and Pinaki have had notable political journeys that began with the Indian National Congress. Mahua joined the Congress Party in 2009 before later transitioning to the Trinamool Congress. Pinaki, on the other hand, began his political career with Congress in 1996 but eventually joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The union of these two prominent political figures has garnered attention, highlighting their shared journey both in personal and professional spheres.