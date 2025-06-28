The Central government on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer Parag Jain as the next Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Jain is a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre.

The Central government on Saturday appointed senior IPS officer Parag Jain as the next Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Jain is a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre which will take charge of India’s external intelligence agency on July 1. His appointment to the said post is for a fixed two years. He has replaced incumbent chief Ravi Sinha whose will end his service on June 30. Parag Jain is a perfect example of a seasoned intelligence officer who started his career in Punjab at a crucial time when terrorism clutched the state tightly.

Who is Parag Jain?

Parag Jain has made a deep mark in the Indian defence system by leading high-level operations and took responsibilities in sensitive districts like Bathinda, Mansa, and Hoshiarpur. He also served as the SSP of Chandigarh and the DIG of Ludhiana. He will now serve the most critical and sensitive area of the defence, RAW. Before he even enters India’s intelligence agency, Jain is known as a ‘super sleuth’.

Parag Jain’s role in Operation Sindoor

He earned this reputation after effectively executing some highly sensitive and massive operations during which he proved both human intelligence and technical intelligence, traits that have been crucial for high-level operations. One of the major operations and the recent one has been Operation Sindoor, during which his intelligence inputs enabled India to launch precision missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As the head of the Aviation Research Centre, Parag led to massive destruction in the enemy camp.

Parag Jain was posted as Special Director in RAW prior to his elevation. During his long tenure, he made successful operations like the abrogation of Article 370 and the Balakot airstrike. Jain has a thorough experience in Jammu and Kashmir, and so, knows the ground realities of one of India's most challenging security areas. His vast experience will prove favourable for the country as it wades through a potential turmoil the world is going through which has threatened global security.