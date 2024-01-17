Meet Pandit Prembhushan Ji Maharaj, renowned spiritual speaker, famous for bhajan ‘Hum Ram ji ke, Ram ji hamare hain’

His magnetic personality and deep spiritual insights continue to attract millions, making him a popular figure.

Pandit Prembhushan Ji Maharaj has gained widespread applause for his devotional songs. He is a renowned spiritual speaker and storyteller about Lord Ram. He was born on 21 January, 1969, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and his mother’s name is Durgavati. He has become a prominent figure and is widely known for his charismatic personality and storytelling about the life of Lord Ram.

Pandit Prembhushan Ji Maharaj was brought up in the household of his maternal uncle. There, he completed his class 12th and later went to Kanpur, where he pursued his graduation.

His journey began in 1991 when he arrived in Ayodhya, where he met with various interesting people, which includes storytellers and bhakti singers. This ignited his interest in Ram Katha.

In 1993, Pandit Prembhushan Ji Maharaj started narrating stories. He has delivered numerous sermons and sung many popular devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram. His bhajan, dedicated to Lord Ram, "Hum Ram Ji Ke, Ram Ji Hamare Hain," has become exceptionally popular.

Pujya Prembhushan Ji Maharaj's captivating Ram Katha sessions draw large audiences, both in-person and on social media platforms, where he has a substantial following.

