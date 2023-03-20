Meet Padma Lakshmi, Kerala's first transgender lawyer who defied the odds (Photo: Insta/P Rajeev)

Padma Lakshmi has become the first transgender lawyer in Kerala. She got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of the state. The state's industries minister P Rajeev has also congratulated her along with a photograph of her. Lakshmi was one of 1,529 law graduates who were handed over the Bar enrolment certificate at an event on Sunday.

"Congratulations to Padma Lakshmi who overcame all the hurdles of life and enrolled as the first transgender advocate in Kerala. Becoming the first is always the hardest achievement in history. There are no predecessors on the way to the goal. Obstacles will be inevitable. There will be people to mute and discourage. Padma Lakshmi has written her name in the legal history by overcoming all this," minister Rajeev wrote in his Instagram post.

Who is Padma Lakshmi? She was enrolled for an LLB at Ernakulam Government Law College. She also holds a bachelor's degree in physics. She aims a crack at the judicial service exams after practice.

