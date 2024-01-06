Meet Nigar Shaji, the woman behind ISRO's ambitious Aditya L1 mission

Joining ISRO in 1987, Shaji worked in several areas in the space agency, including in communication, satellite, design, and control systems.

The project director behind India's first solar mission Aditya L-1 is ISRO Scientist Nigar Shaji. She is only one of many women who have guided groups of engineers at the Indian Space Agency through challenging satellite launches.

Today, Nigar Shaji, a renowned female scientist from Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu, made history with the successful launch of the Aditya L-1 mission. She is the director of India's first space-based project launched by India to study the Sun.

Nigar Shaji, a native of Sengottai, Tamil Nadu's green countryside. Nigar Shaji is a graduate of Madurai Kamaraj University. Shaji completed her Bachelor's Degree in electronics and communication engineering from Tirunelveli Government Engineering College and later pursued her Master's in electronics and communications from Birla Institute of Technology in Ranchi. She moved to Bengaluru in 1987 and started working with ISRO.

Shaji was relocated to the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru before embarking on her first solar mission, where she held several key positions before being appointed the project director of Aditya-L1. She also contributed in many ways to the design of India's interplanetary, communication, and remote-sensing satellites.

Her role as Associate Project Director for the Indian Resourcesat-2A satellite, a critical tool for managing and monitoring national resources, is particularly noteworthy. She conducted research in this area on technologies related to space internet, system engineering, and picture compression.

Aditya-Ll, India's first solar space observatory, was launched by the PSLV-C57. It will be outfitted with seven distinct payloads to enable a comprehensive study of the Sun; four of these will monitor the magnetic and plasma fields in situ, while the remaining three will observe the sun's light.

Aspiring young people interested in pursuing careers in the captivating field of space technology should consider having a strong support network at home, as working on intricate interplanetary missions can entail long hours. This is according to Nigar. Her mother provided her with that support in her circumstances.

