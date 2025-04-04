Poonam Gupta has been appointed as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). She replaces MD Patra, who left office in January

The Central government has appointed Poonam Gupta, the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). She replaces MD Patra, who left office in January. The other three deputy governors of the RBI are M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J.

Poonam Gupta holds a PhD and a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Maryland, USA. She also completed a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

She has an extensive academic background, having taught at the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Maryland. She was also a visiting faculty member at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Delhi. Additionally, she served as the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and was a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Gupta is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission. She is on the boards of NIPFP and the Global Development Network (GDN). She is also part of the World Bank’s advisory groups for ‘Poverty & Equity’ and the ‘World Development Report’.

Over the years, she has led research on key economic issues, including economic growth, central banking, public debt, and state finances. She won the 1998 EXIM Bank award for her PhD work on international economics.

Who is her husband?

Poonam Gupta is married to Deepak Mishra, a well-known economist. He is the CEO and Director of ICRIER. Born in Odisha, Mishra holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and a PhD from the University of Maryland. Before joining ICRIER, he worked at the World Bank, where he held several key positions, including Country Economist for Ethiopia, Sudan, and Vietnam, according to reports.

His research has been published in top economic journals such as the Journal of Development Economics and Journal of International Economics. He has also worked closely with the Indian government and various state governments, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Punjab.