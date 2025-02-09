Neena Verma revelled in the excitement with fireworks, drum beats, and sweet treats, with BJP workers gathered at her residence to celebrate Parvesh's victory in Delhi Assembly election 2025.

Parvesh Verma, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi, has secured a decisive victory in the New Delhi constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal by a margin of 4,089 votes. He garnered 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal received 25,999 votes, according to the updated results from the Election Commission.

This win has generated excitement in the city of Dhar, despite the Delhi Assembly elections having no direct connection to Madhya Pradesh. Neena Verma revelled in the excitement with fireworks, drum beats, and sweet treats, with BJP workers gathered at her residence to celebrate. But why?

For those unaware, Neena Verma, is Parvesh’s mother-in-law. Parvesh is married to Neena's eldest daughter, Rinku (also known as Swati), in 2022. To mark this significant victory, Neena, who is currently a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, celebrated Parvesh’s victory in the Delhi Assembly election 2025 at his residence.

Neena Verma has had a notable political career, having served as an MLA in 2013, in addition to her current role. Her husband Vikram Verma has been former MP and Union Minister. Parvesh frequently campaigned for his her and maintained direct contact with many local workers. This connection proved fruitful, as a large number of workers from Dhar travelled to Delhi to support his campaign.

Parvesh comes from a prominent political family. Born in 1977, he is the son of the late Sahib Singh Verma, a veteran BJP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister who passed away in 2007. He is a devoted family man, blessed with three children: a son, Shiven Singh, and two daughters, Sanidhi and Prisha.

Parvesh Verma's win signals a major turnaround in Delhi's politics, as the BJP secured a majority with 48 seats out of 70, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power after 27 years.