Meet Navneet Sikera, IITian who joined IPS as his parents were insulted by police; here's why he didn't join IAS

Navneet Sikera story: The 1996 batch officer's father was a farmer. He completed his education from a Hindi medium school.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

When Navneet Sikera joined IPS, Western UP was full of crime and criminals. (File)

UP Police IPS officer Navneet Sikera inspires fear in the minds of criminals. In Western UP, he has attained a cult status. He is also known for helping the common man. His life journey is very inspiring. He left the IAS post to choose Indian Police Service. All he wanted to do was to end crime.

The 1996 batch officer's father was a farmer. He completed his education from a Hindi medium school. He came to Delhi's Hansraj College. He was reportedly mocked because of his poor English. Miffed, he decided to take admission in IIT. He did his graduation from IIT Delhi. He could have a high-paying job. However, he decided to join the civil services.

Here's why he became an IPS officer. When his parents were in his village, some influential people grabbed their land. When they went to a police station, the personnel misbehaved with them. Navneet Rana was with his parents. The incident took place only because the opposing party was influential. Riled with this, Sikera decided to become a police officer and change the system from within.

Sikera wanted to do M-Tech. But after the incident, he started preparing for civil services. He also cracked UPSC. He received top rankings and he could have become an IAS officer. However, he wanted to wipe out crime so he chose IPS. His first posting was in Gorakhpur. His second posting was in Meerut.

When Navneet joined IPS, Western UP was full of crime and criminals. However, after Navneet was posted in Meerut, things started to change. He became popular. When he was transferred out of Meerut, people protested against the decision.

He is also famous in the entertainment industry. A web series called Bhaukaal-2 has been released. Mohit Raina had played the role of Navneet Sikera. It was praised by critics and the public.

