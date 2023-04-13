Search icon
Meet Navendu Kumar Naveen, Vimal Kumar Singh, officers who led Asad Ahmed's encounter

Asad Ahmed was killed after an encounter with the police in Jhansi. He had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Asad Ahmed was seen on CCTV footage killing Umesh pal (File)

Asad Ahmed, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been shot by the UP Police's Special Task Force. He was wanted in the murder case of Umesh Pal with whom the Atiq Ahmed family had a feud.

Asad was killed after an encounter with the police in Jhansi. He had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him. Another of the shooters, identified as Ghulam, has also been killed.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," it said in an incident.

Who are Navendu Kumar Naveen and Vimal Kumar Singh?

Navendu is a deputy superintendent of police. He is a native of Bihar's Saran. He came to the special task force in the year 2018. He has participated in several encounters. A few years ago, he received some bullet injuries. He has received two awards -- President's Bravery Medal in 2008 and the National Bravery Medal in 2014. Vimal Kumar Singh is also a DSP in UP STF. He is a native of UP's Jaunpur and is a UP cadre officer. He is posted in Lucknow.

Umesh Pal was a lawyer in Prayagraj who was witness of Raju Pal's murder in 2005. He was killed in February outside his house. Two policemen were also killed in the encounter.

UP CM Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated UP STF. He said the killers of Umesh pal and policemen deserved this fate.

