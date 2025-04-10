Tahawwur Rana has been brought to New Delhi after being extradited from the US.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutor for three years in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack-accused Tahawwur Rana case. Mann will conduct trials and other matters related to the NIA case on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi and Appellate Courts for three years or until the completion of the trial, whichever comes earlier. Rana was brought to India on Thursday on a special flight after the US Supreme Court rejected his plea against extradition.

Who is Narendra Mann?

Narendra Mann is a legal professional who has now been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor in the Tahawwur Rana case. Mann has represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in various high-profile cases. Reports suggest he represented CBI in the 2018 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak scandal.

Moreover, Rana had exhausted all legal avenues to prevent his extradition. A special chartered flight carrying the 64-year-old left the US on Wednesday on April 9, marking a significant moment in India's pursuit of justice for the 2008 terror attack that claimed 166 lives.

Rana is a Canadian-American citizen of Pakistani origin. He is a former Pakistani Army doctor who moved to Canada and became a citizen there. He ran an immigration services business in Chicago, which was allegedly used as a front to facilitate Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.

READ | Meet man who runs Rs 87720 crore company with CEO sister, not from IIT, IIM, he is...