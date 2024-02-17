Meet Nakul Nath, Former CM Kamal Nath’s son, who is richest Lok Sabha MP elected in 2019 with massive net worth...

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday reached New Delhi along with his son and MP Nakul Nath amid numerous speculations rife about him joining Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

While Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh are denying these, Kamal Nath didn’t deny or confirm the reports saying he would inform the media first if there would be any such development.

“It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first”, he said.

Kamal Nath had been a Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and his son, Nakul Nath, won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections even as BJP seized the state with 28 seats.

The rumours sparked when Nakul Nath deleted Congress from his bio on social media platform X and has now identified only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP) on social media.

Who is Nakul Nath?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nakul Nath won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh by defeating his opponent Nathan Shah Kavreti of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 37,536 votes.

Educated at Boston Massachusetts' Bay State College, Nakul has completed a degree in Business Administration.

Nakul is also an accomplished entrepreneur with assets worth over a whopping Rs 660 crore, making him the richest Lok Sabha MP to be elected in 2019, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms.

He has also expanded his financial portfolio by investing in numerous companies' shares, bonds, and debentures.

Besides stock market investments worth over Rs 6 crore, Nakul Nath and his spouse had accumulated assets exceeding Rs 8.60 crore across 11 bank accounts. Most of these funds, over ₹8.30 crore, were deposited in a bank in Dubai.

Also, Nakul had invested Rs 29 lakh in PPF, Rs 2 lakh in LIC, and in insurance policies worth Rs 70 lakh in 2019.