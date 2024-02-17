Twitter
Headlines

VHP moves court after lioness 'Sita' is housed with lion 'Akbar' at Bengal safari

Meet Nakul Nath, Former CM Kamal Nath’s son, who is richest Lok Sabha MP elected in 2019 with massive net worth...

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Tamil Nadu Firecracker factory mishap: PM Modi declare Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased, Rs 50000 for injured

India's 'smartest' thief, stole over 1000 cars, became judge using fake documents, released 2000 criminals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

VHP moves court after lioness 'Sita' is housed with lion 'Akbar' at Bengal safari

Meet Nakul Nath, Former CM Kamal Nath’s son, who is richest Lok Sabha MP elected in 2019 with massive net worth...

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

AI imagines baby Hrithik Roshan with Jr Deadpool, Wolverine

10 health benefits of hemp seeds

Players with most ten-wicket hauls in Test cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

Gaurav Tiwari Death Mystery : From Commercial Pilot To India's First Paranormal Investigator

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail, fined Rs 2 crore by Jamnagar court; read to know why

This Bigg Boss 17 finalist was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but he rejected Rohit Shetty's show for...

HomeIndia

India

Meet Nakul Nath, Former CM Kamal Nath’s son, who is richest Lok Sabha MP elected in 2019 with massive net worth...

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday reached New Delhi along with his son and MP Nakul Nath amid numerous speculations rife about him joining Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 08:51 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday reached New Delhi along with his son and MP Nakul Nath amid numerous speculations rife about him joining Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

While Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh are denying these, Kamal Nath didn’t deny or confirm the reports saying he would inform the media first if there would be any such development.

“It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first”, he said.

Kamal Nath had been a Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and his son, Nakul Nath, won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections even as BJP seized the state with 28 seats.

The rumours sparked when Nakul Nath deleted Congress from his bio on social media platform X and has now identified only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP) on social media.

Who is Nakul Nath?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nakul Nath won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh by defeating his opponent Nathan Shah Kavreti of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 37,536 votes.

Educated at Boston Massachusetts' Bay State College, Nakul has completed a degree in Business Administration.

Nakul is also an accomplished entrepreneur with assets worth over a whopping Rs 660 crore, making him the richest Lok Sabha MP to be elected in 2019, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms.

He has also expanded his financial portfolio by investing in numerous companies' shares, bonds, and debentures.

Besides stock market investments worth over Rs 6 crore, Nakul Nath and his spouse had accumulated assets exceeding Rs 8.60 crore across 11 bank accounts. Most of these funds, over ₹8.30 crore, were deposited in a bank in Dubai.

Also, Nakul had invested Rs 29 lakh in PPF, Rs 2 lakh in LIC, and in insurance policies worth Rs 70 lakh in 2019.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Bramayugam public review: Mammootty's black and white horror thriller is 'mindblowing masterpiece', say netizens

    ‘Inspirational parent...': Anand Mahindra's heartwarming gesture for Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad goes viral

    Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

    'Decision was...': Sharad Pawar reacts to losing party name, symbol to NCP's Ajit Pawar

    Meera Deosthale reveals why she quit Udaan after 3.5 years, says 'main 22 saal ke...' | Exclusive

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

    In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

    ‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

    In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE