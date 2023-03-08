Meet Naina Kanwal, police inspector, Instagram star arrested by Delhi Police

Naina Kanwal shares photos and videos of her work out at the gym.

Naina Kanwal, a police inspector with the Rajasthan police, was last week arrested by the Delhi police in an arms act case. The police had raided her flat in connection with a kidnapping case linked to her alleged friend Sumit Nandal when she allegedly threw two illegal firearms from the window. The police took the guns into their possession and arrested her. The Rajasthan government has suspended her and launched a probe into the incident. Who is Naina Kanwal?

Naina Kanwal was born in 1996 in Haryana's Panipat. She is an international wrestler. Her father Ramkaran and her mother Bala Devi -- both had been the sarpanch of their village Sutna. Her brother and father were wrestling enthusiasts.

Naina won the Haryana Kesari award seven times. She became a sub-inspector in the Rajasthan Police in 2022. She got the job from the sports quota. However, barely a year after her appointment, she was arrested by the police.

Naina has so many international wins to her name. In 2014, she represented India in the Junior World Championship in Europe, 2016 Junior Asian Championship Mongolia, 2018 Under 23 world championship Romania etc.

Naina had been training in Rohtak since 2018.

Meanwhile, Ramkaran told the media that at the time of the incident, Naina was alone in the flat. His daughter is completely innocent. He also said the accusation that she had illegal weapons with her is false. She said the police had reached her house to reach Sumit Nandal but they targeted Naina.

Naina Kanwal is also an Instagram model. She has over 2.5 lakh followers on the social media website. She also has a fan page that has over 31000 followers.

Naina Kanwal shares photos and videos of her work out at the gym. She also flaunts her abs.

The Rajasthan police have suspended her.