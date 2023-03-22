Meet Mumtaz Patel, Ahmed Patel's daughter preparing for foray into electoral politics

Mumtaz Patel spent her early years in Bharuch (File)

Late Congress leader Ahmed Patel was the troubleshooter for the party and one of the closest confidantes of Sonia Gandhi. He unfortunately passed away in 2020. His daughter, Mumtaz Patel, now plans to carry forward his legacy by foraying into electoral politics. Just 12 months before the general elections 2024, she appears to have become active in the politics of Gujarat's Bharuch district. She is also meeting politicians to put forth the city's problem. She recently met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking a flyover at National Highway 48. She also discussed broadening the road in front of Swami Vivekanand School at Ankleshwar. This was the first time she met with a member of the Narendra Modi government for an official purpose.

She has never shied away from the question of her joining the party. She had said she would join politics only after taking care of the people of Gujarat. She also went to the Congress party's Raipur meeting and shared a stage for one session with the big wigs of the party.

Bharuch is an important constituency for her family. Ahmed Patel had won the Lok Sabha elections from the city in 1977. He won three elections from here. He lost in 1989. After that, he remained an RS member from the Congress party.

Since then, Bharuch has been a BJP stronghold. Since 1998, Mansukhbhai Vasava has been winning from here.

In a tweet, Mumtaz wrote, "Why is every issue linked to elections? I am Bharuch's daughter, and will always raise issues for the city, election or not".

Mumtaz Patel is a social activist. She takes care of the hospital and other institutions that were sent up by her father.

She told NBT in an interview that she used to call him Hitler. She did her schooling from Bharuch. They later moved to Delhi. Ahmed Patel used to be very strict and would allow them to meet only their family members. He wanted to keep his children away from politics.

She was a close friend of Sachin Pilot's sister Sarika.

As children, Patel scolded them for entering the AICC office in Delhi and having cold drinks there.

She is married into an Army background.

She told the paper that he would return home at around 3 am and have dinner at 5 am. It was her responsibility to provide him with dinner.