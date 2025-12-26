Meet Mizoram’s 9-year-old patriotic singer who gained national attention with her viral 'Vande Mataram' performance, awarded India's highest civilian honour for children

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a 9-year-old singing prodigy from Mizoram, gained national fame with her viral performance of 'Vande Mataram.' She was recently awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her contribution to music and culture, marking her as a rising star and a symbol of pride.

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a young and exceptionally talented singer from Lunglei, Mizoram, has been awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her outstanding contributions to music and culture at such a young age. This recognition highlights not just her vocal talent but also her significant role in promoting regional and national pride through music.

A Gifted Prodigy

Born on June 9, 2016, Esther Hnamte showed an early inclination towards singing, starting at the tender age of three. Her early performances were primarily in local church events and community programs in her hometown. However, it was a viral video of her rendition of AR Rahman’s 'Vande Mataram' in 2020 that earned her nationwide attention. The video was shared by Mizoram’s former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to a wave of appreciation for the young singer.

Viral Success and National Recognition

Hnamte’s performance of 'Vande Mataram' not only earned her praise from influential figures but also went viral, marking the beginning of her journey to national fame. Building on this momentum, she released a music video of the national anthem in August 2021, which featured Assam Rifles personnel and was sponsored by them. Within a week, the video amassed over 3 million views, and as of today, it has crossed an astounding 47 million views.

Honoured by the Prime Minister

Her talents were further acknowledged when she performed 'Vande Mataram' at the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in December 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was present at the event and praised Hnamte's incredible performance. On that occasion, she presented the Prime Minister with a special Northeast mascot doll named 'Poorvi,' symbolising her love for her culture and roots.

Awards and Recognition

Over the years, Hnamte has received numerous awards and recognitions. In addition to the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, she has been honoured with special mentions from Mizoram’s former Governor, P S Sreedharan Pillai, and the Young Achievers Award from Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited. In 2021, her fame grew further when she appeared as the Amul Girl in a widely seen advertisement.

A Star in the Making

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte's achievements have also been showcased in the documentary A Star is Born, which won the Silver Award for Best Documentary at the Northeast Film Festival in 2023.

At such a young age, Hnamte has become an inspiration to many, particularly in Mizoram, where her success is seen as a source of immense pride. Her journey is a testament to her exceptional talent, perseverance, and the power of music to unite people across cultural and geographic boundaries.