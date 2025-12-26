FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan due to his habit of..., became star in his 50s, he is...

President Murmu confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children; check full list here

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia great Michael Bevan to achieve historic feat

Watch: Fan turns aggressive after selfie snub, Hardik Pandya keeps his cool while out with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Who is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand rookie pacer who shocked Rohit Sharma with golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy

IPL 2026: Will Venkatesh Iyer be included in Playing XI of RCB? Anil Kumble spills the beans

Meet Mizoram’s 9-year-old patriotic singer who gained national attention with her viral 'Vande Mataram' performance, awarded India's highest civilian honour for children

Viral video: Akshay Kumar brutally trolled for wearing veshti-style wrap with metalic studs loafers, netizens say 'Ranveer Singh ke saat mat...'

Meet 10-year-old Op Sindoor hero who defied Pak's drones to make high-risk runs to supply lassi, ice to soldiers, awarded with Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals star batter, gets Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan due to his habit of..., became star in his 50s, he is...

Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman

President Murmu confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children; check full list here

President Murmu confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children; check full lis

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia great Michael Bevan to achieve historic feat

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia grea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

HomeIndia

INDIA

Meet Mizoram’s 9-year-old patriotic singer who gained national attention with her viral 'Vande Mataram' performance, awarded India's highest civilian honour for children

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a 9-year-old singing prodigy from Mizoram, gained national fame with her viral performance of 'Vande Mataram.' She was recently awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her contribution to music and culture, marking her as a rising star and a symbol of pride.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 03:12 PM IST

Meet Mizoram’s 9-year-old patriotic singer who gained national attention with her viral 'Vande Mataram' performance, awarded India's highest civilian honour for children
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, a young and exceptionally talented singer from Lunglei, Mizoram, has been awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her outstanding contributions to music and culture at such a young age. This recognition highlights not just her vocal talent but also her significant role in promoting regional and national pride through music.

A Gifted Prodigy

Born on June 9, 2016, Esther Hnamte showed an early inclination towards singing, starting at the tender age of three. Her early performances were primarily in local church events and community programs in her hometown. However, it was a viral video of her rendition of AR Rahman’s 'Vande Mataram' in 2020 that earned her nationwide attention. The video was shared by Mizoram’s former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to a wave of appreciation for the young singer.

Viral Success and National Recognition

Hnamte’s performance of 'Vande Mataram' not only earned her praise from influential figures but also went viral, marking the beginning of her journey to national fame. Building on this momentum, she released a music video of the national anthem in August 2021, which featured Assam Rifles personnel and was sponsored by them. Within a week, the video amassed over 3 million views, and as of today, it has crossed an astounding 47 million views.

Honoured by the Prime Minister

Her talents were further acknowledged when she performed 'Vande Mataram' at the inauguration of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in December 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was present at the event and praised Hnamte's incredible performance. On that occasion, she presented the Prime Minister with a special Northeast mascot doll named 'Poorvi,' symbolising her love for her culture and roots.

Awards and Recognition

Over the years, Hnamte has received numerous awards and recognitions. In addition to the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, she has been honoured with special mentions from Mizoram’s former Governor, P S Sreedharan Pillai, and the Young Achievers Award from Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited. In 2021, her fame grew further when she appeared as the Amul Girl in a widely seen advertisement.

A Star in the Making

Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte's achievements have also been showcased in the documentary A Star is Born, which won the Silver Award for Best Documentary at the Northeast Film Festival in 2023.

At such a young age, Hnamte has become an inspiration to many, particularly in Mizoram, where her success is seen as a source of immense pride. Her journey is a testament to her exceptional talent, perseverance, and the power of music to unite people across cultural and geographic boundaries.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan due to his habit of..., became star in his 50s, he is...
Meet actor who wasted 20 years in addiction, gave away Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman
President Murmu confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children; check full list here
President Murmu confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children; check full lis
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia great Michael Bevan to achieve historic feat
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli sets new world record, surpasses Australia grea
Watch: Fan turns aggressive after selfie snub, Hardik Pandya keeps his cool while out with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma
Watch: Fan turns aggressive after selfie snub, Hardik Pandya keeps his cool whil
Who is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand rookie pacer who shocked Rohit Sharma with golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Who is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand rookie pacer who shocked Rohit Sharma
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement