Meet Mirzapur DM Divya Mittal, IAS, motivation guru who left London to serve India

Divya Mittal is an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. She passed the UPSC exam in 2013. She currently serves as the district magistrate of Mirzapur. Before this, she was also the DM of Sant Kabir Nagar. IAS Divya Mittal's life is an inspirational story itself. Before joining the Indian Administrative Service, she had a lucrative job in London. However, she quit the job, came back to India and chose to serve the country itself. IAS Divya Mittal has held several important posts, including VC, Bareilly Development Authority; Joint MD, UPSIDA; CDO, Gonda and SDM at Mawana (Meerut), Meerut and Sidhauli (Sitapur).

She has been a very talented IAS officer ever since she entered the service. While training in Mussoorie, she received the Ashok Bambawale award for outstanding performance.

Divya Mittal was a meritorious student. Perhaps this is why she first completed her engineering from IIT Delhi and then an MBA from IIM Bangalore. Both these institutes are among the best in the world. Before joining the Civil Service, she worked as an exotic Derivatives trader in London.

She got the inspiration to become an IAS officer from her husband Gagandeep SIngh. Singh had also been an engineering student. Leaving an established career behind wasn't easy for her but she wanted to pursue her dreams.

Singh is also an IAS officer, posted in Kanpur.

She once said that even though London had a lot of money for her and her husband, they never stopped missing India.

Neither Singh nor Mittal ever took any coaching to crack one of the toughest exams in the world. Gangandeep qualified in 2011, she in 2013. Both are in the UP cadre.

Apart from being an IAS officer, Divya Mittal keeps motivating students and giving them tips to crack the UPSC exam.

She once told students to practise focus by focussing on a single object for some time. She also recommended listening to Binaural beats on YouTube.

"Blackout - Finally when you are overusing moble and internet, use this or other such aoos to block internet for at least 6 hours. Study in that time. It is not a free app, but it is very effective. Once it blacks out the phone, you can't go back for the period," she tweeted this week.

Mittal also posts motivational quotes on Twitter which often go viral.