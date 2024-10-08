Meet Mehraj Malik, AAP leader who won J-K's Doda Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, he is known for...

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, has achieved a major victory by winning Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda assembly constituency. AAP candidate Mehraj Malik defeated BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, marking a significant political shift in the region.

Malik, a prominent local leader, campaigned extensively, taking on not only the BJP but also the Congress and National Conference. As a District Development Council (DDC) member, Malik has been known for his outspoken criticism of the administration under the Lieutenant Governor in Jammu and Kashmir. His strong presence and grassroots efforts helped him connect with voters.

Mehraj Malik started his political journey with AAP in 2013. He gained recognition when he won the DDC elections in 2020, securing his position as a councillor for the Kahara segment by defeating his opponent with a margin of 3,511 votes.

To further strengthen his campaign, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh held a rally in support of Malik. His efforts, combined with Malik’s door-to-door canvassing in the hilly region, played a key role in securing the victory.

The Doda seat, which was won by the BJP in 2014, has historically alternated between the Congress and National Conference. This victory is seen as a significant development for AAP, especially as the party has struggled in other states like Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also campaigned in Doda. However, AAP’s win marks a new political dynamic in the area.