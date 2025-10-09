Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

EPF calculator: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement with Rs 27,700 basic salary

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't walk out from hospital in wheelchair after stabbing incident: 'Why create any kind of...'

Move over binging, Netflix is now bringing video games on TV for first time, check list of new games

Rafiqui Rhara Mutton to Muridke Meetha Pan: Indian Air Force marks 93rd anniversary, dinner menu with a twist goes viral, HINT: Pakistan

Private jet skids off from runway at Farrukhabad airstrip, collapses into bushes; pilots, passengers escape narrowly, WATCH

Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...

Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him to remarry? Who was Simone Tata for whom Ratan's parents separated?

PVR INOX lets audiences eat, relax, watch movies all in one place, introduces India’s first dine-in cinema in this city, not Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, it is...

Land Rover Defender, with '1111' number plate loses control, crashes into vehicles near Noida Mall, driver in custody, WATCH video

Japan in big trouble, declares nationwide epidemic; schools, colleges, markets closed due to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Move over binging, Netflix is now bringing video games on TV for first time, check list of new games

Move over binging, Netflix is now bringing video games on TV for first time, che

Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...

Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, his name is...

Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him to remarry? Who was Simone Tata for whom Ratan's parents separated?

Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him at 10?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeIndia

INDIA

Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...

J.R.D. Tata, India’s first pilot and only industrialist to receive the Bharat Ratna, revolutionised the country’s aviation and industrial sectors. He founded Air India, led the Tata Group, and pioneered the 8-hour workday, leaving a legacy of innovation, progress, and social welfare

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 02:15 PM IST

Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's history is rich with individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society, but few have had such a transformative impact as J.R.D. Tata, one of the country’s most revered industrialists. Known for his extraordinary vision and pioneering spirit, Tata was not only India's first pilot but also the only industrialist to receive the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. His contributions to India's industrial landscape and his deep commitment to social welfare have left an enduring legacy.

India’s First Pilot

Born in 1904, Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, better known as J.R.D. Tata was an aviation enthusiast from a young age. In 1932, at the age of 28, he became the first person in India to obtain a pilot’s license. His passion for aviation was not just a personal pursuit; it became a key part of his vision to make India self-reliant in the field of air transport. In the same year, he founded Tata Airlines, which later became Air India, India’s national carrier. Under his leadership, Air India grew into one of the most respected airlines in the world. J.R.D.'s legacy in aviation remains strong, as he is remembered for making significant strides in the development of India’s aviation industry.

ALSO READ: Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature, over a century after Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include...

The Bharat Ratna and Industrial Legacy

J.R.D. Tata's industrial journey was equally remarkable. He was instrumental in shaping the Tata Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, with a wide range of industries spanning from steel and automobiles to technology and communications. In 1954, J.R.D. Tata was conferred the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his invaluable contributions to industry, commerce, and public life. His leadership saw the creation of Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and other pioneering businesses, all of which played a vital role in India's economic growth and modernisation.

Pioneer of the 8-Hour Workday

Apart from his achievements in aviation and industry, J.R.D. Tata was a pioneer in labour rights and welfare. In 1928, he introduced the 8-hour workday at Tata Steel, a groundbreaking move for industrial India. At a time when long working hours were the norm, J.R.D. Tata believed that reducing working hours would not only improve the well-being of employees but also increase productivity and efficiency. This progressive policy was one of the first of its kind in India and set a precedent for labour reforms in the country.

J.R.D. Tata's legacy is a testament to his vision for a modern, self-sufficient, and progressive India. His contributions as a pilot, industrialist, and advocate for workers' rights have made him an iconic figure in India’s history. Today, more than ever, his remarkable life continues to inspire future generations of leaders and entrepreneurs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ratan Tata's first death anniversary: Was late business tycoon adopted by his grandmother Nawazbai Tata? How did he become Tata Group Chairman?
Ratan Tata's first death anniversary: Was late business tycoon adopted
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on confirmed tickets from..., know benefits, new policy
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on conf
Amit Shah bats for 'Swadeshi' as he declares moving to new mail ID, it is...; check name, features, and more
Amit Shah bats for 'Swadeshi' as he declares moving to new mail ID, it is...
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India...
Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing 'hijab' in Abu Dhabi ad, but she wore abaya; here’s the difference
Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing 'hijab' in Abu Dhabi ad, but she wore abaya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE