Meet man, who used to sell perfumes on streets, today owns luxury brand worth Rs 3413 crore, his business is...

Joshi, born into a middle-class military family, frequently relocated, learning to adapt to new environments every 13-14 months. This early experience built his resilience for future challenges.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

Meet man, who used to sell perfumes on streets, today owns luxury brand worth Rs 3413 crore, his business is...
Kabir Joshi's rise from selling perfumes on U.S. streets to becoming a millionaire in Dubai is truly remarkable. Today, as the CEO of Vantage Capital and Vantage Properties, he manages real estate deals valued at Dh1.5 billion.

Joshi, born into a middle-class military family, frequently relocated, learning to adapt to new environments every 13-14 months. This early experience built his resilience for future challenges.

After moving to the U.S. at a young age and attending the University of Central Florida, Joshi suffered a serious accident during a visit to India, leaving his right arm paralyzed. Despite several surgeries, he completed his degree remotely from Punjab. When he returned to the U.S., he struggled to find a job with his three-year degree, so he began selling perfumes in Chicago. To avoid legal trouble without a permit, he moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked at a call center and later joined the Federal Emergency Management Authority.

Joshi's introduction to real estate came when he underwrote flood insurance for a real estate company and began making his first deals at a brokerage. In 2003, a Dubai property show in New York piqued his interest, and after a visit to India for his wedding in 2004, he stopped in Dubai and secured a sales position with Dubai Holding. This marked the beginning of his successful real estate career in Dubai.

In 2019, after Dubai Islamic Bank acquired Noor Bank, Joshi founded Vantage Capital Advisory, focusing on real estate services for family offices and financial institutions. By 2023, he expanded with Vantage Properties, overseeing various developments and managing a team of 12, with plans for further growth.

Several key moments shaped Joshi’s journey. His work in a bank’s real estate division gave him insight into balancing aggressive expansion with risk management. On a personal level, surviving his near-death accident gave him the courage to embrace life and business challenges fearlessly.

Joshi credits Dubai and his role at Dubai Holding as critical to his success, stating, "Dubai has given me opportunities I couldn’t have found anywhere else." A passionate motorcyclist, golfer, and reader, Joshi encourages young entrepreneurs to remain focused and persistent in their careers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
