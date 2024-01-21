Headlines

India

Meet man who designed Ayodhya Ram Mandir, built over 200 temples in India

The architect of the Ram temple, Chandrakant Sompura, has been working on the Ram Mandir for the past 32 years.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Edited by

The grand consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is just one day away. The architecture of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a clear example of Indian Nagara architecture, dating back to the fifth century. The Ram Mandir will be open to devotees after the consecration ceremony. 

The chief architect of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chandrakant Sompura, comes from a family of famous temple architects. He measured the area with his footsteps to create the master plan nearly thirty years ago. The chief architect of the Ram temple, Chandrakant Sompura, is from Ahmedabad and is descended from a family of temple architects who have created more than 200 such structures. Among the noteworthy temples on their extensive list of temple structures are the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, Mumbai temple of Swaminarayan, Gujarati temple complex of Akshardham and Kolkata temple of Birla.


The name Chandrakant Sompura will be inscribed in Indian history as the chief architect of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Other institutes that served as design advisors for the Ram Mandir include the Central Building Research Institute Roorkee, the National Institute of Rock Mechanics, the National Geo Research Institute Hyderabad, the IIT Guwahati, the IIT Chennai, the IIT Bombay, and the NIT Surat.

