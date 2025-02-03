On the evening of January 25, Pradyumn Singh snatched a chain from a woman's neck. The victim filed a complaint with the police. The police registered the case and arrested the accused based on the CCTV footage.

Meet man, son of former MLA who turned chain snatcher due to...

The son of a former MLA has been arrested by Gujarat police in Ahmedabad for a theft case. The police identified the suspect based on CCTV footage, and further investigation is ongoing.

Son of former MLA arrested

The police identified him as Pradyumn Singh Chandraavat. Pradyumn Singh is the son of former MLA Vijendra Singh Chandraavat from the Manasa assembly constituency in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh.

The entire incident took place in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. On the evening of January 25, Pradyumn Singh snatched a chain from a woman's neck. The victim filed a complaint with the police. The police registered the case and arrested the accused based on the CCTV footage.

Lover became thief

Pradyumn, a young man, was in love with a girl and became a chain snatcher. The former MLA's son turned to stealing to meet the needs of his girlfriend.

According to the police, after his arrest, the accused revealed that he was unable to meet his girlfriend's expensive needs with his monthly salary of Rs 15,000. As a result, he started snatching chains from the necks of passersby.

Pradyumn Singh told the police that he had run away from home and was working in Ahmedabad with a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. During this time, he fell in love with a girl. However, he confessed that he resorted to crime because he couldn't fulfill his girlfriend's needs with his Rs 15,000 salary.

The case came to light after the police released the CCTV footage of the incident.

Former MLA Vijendra Singh Chandraavat was elected as the MLA from the Manasa assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district in 2008. At that time, he was with the Congress party and won the election on a Congress ticket. Later, he left Congress and joined the BJP with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.