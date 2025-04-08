He is a 2006-batch former officer and considered the Bihar his 'karmabhoomi'.

The UPSC civil services exam is one of the toughest exams in India. After clearing the prestigious exam, UPSC aspirants become IAS, IPS, IFS and other senior officers. However, despite having these prestigious jobs, many serving officers quit their jobs to pursue other things in life. One such person is Shivdeep Lande, a former IPS officer. He quit as an IPS officer last year after serving for 18 years. His flamboyant style of functioning had earned him the epithet 'Singham of Bihar'. The former IPS has now announced the formation of a new political outfit 'Hindu Sena Party' which, he declared, will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Lande announced the decision at a press conference on Tuesday.

He is a 2006-batch former officer and considered the Bihar his 'karmabhoomi'. However, his roots are in Maharashtra. Notably, the 49-year-old former IPS officer is the son-in-law of Vijay Shivtare, a Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister. Talking to reporters, Lande said "I did my best to serve the people while in IPS, when I was bound by the All India Service Conduct Rules. I realised my limitations when, despite the best of intentions, I could not help the public in matters that fell beyond the police's ambit".

Asserting that the fledgling outfit will contest the assembly polls '100 per cent', Lande, however, evaded a direct reply to pointed queries about his own possibility of entering the fray. "We are at present focusing on building the organisation. You can consider all candidates of the Hind Sena Party as fighting on behalf of Shivdeep Lande", added the officer.

READ | Sebi imposes Rs 700000 fine on THIS company once owned by Anil Ambani, asks to pay amount within...

He claimed "I am not looking for any shortcuts to enjoying power. After my resignation, I had received the offer of a Rajya Sabha ticket from an established party. But I was pursuing my own ideals. I travelled across Bihar and realised that there is a scope for a political alternative". Lande served as Inspector General- Purnia (Purnia), Bihar. Earlier, he served as the DIG of Tirhut Division (Muzaffarpur) Kosi division and SP in Araria, Purnia and Munger districts of Bihar. His tenure as the SP of Patna (Central Region) was quite popular. He arrested many criminals and took action against offenders.