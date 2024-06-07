Twitter
India

Meet man, Prashant Kishore’s protege, who helped TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu register big win in Andhra Pradesh

TDP made a stunning comeback five years later in 2024, winning 135 seats in the Assembly, largely due to the astute political strategies of Robbin Sharrma, a protégé of well-known political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 02:33 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by N Chandrababu Naidu, fared poorly in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, winning only 23 of the 175 seats. However, the TDP made a stunning comeback five years later in 2024, winning 135 seats in the Assembly, largely due to the astute political strategies of Robbin Sharrma, a protégé of well-known political strategist Prashant Kishor.

The Andhra elections became a fightground not only between Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but also between Prashant Kishor's proteges, Rishi Raj Singh and Robbin Sharrma. It was Rishi's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) that worked for the YSRCP, while Robbin's company, ShowTime Consulting (STC), supplied vital advice to revive the TDP chances.

Despite initial scepticism, Robbin's strategic acumen and deft campaign management silenced critics, and the TDP won. With Jagan visiting their office amid the election drama, the I-PAC-managed YSRCP suffered a blow and failed to achieve the electoral success he had earlier predicted.

Notably, Prashant Kishor's involvement added a layer of intrigue, as he reportedly advised the TDP despite denying any official affiliation. This rivalry between the two protégés had roots in their shared past at Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG) and later at I-PAC, underscoring the personal and professional stakes involved.

Robbin's previous successes, such as his involvement in Nitish Kumar's Bihar election campaign and the Aam Admi Party's (AAP) Punjab campaign, demonstrated his ability to influence and shape electoral outcomes.

As reported by Deccan Herald, the TDP's campaigns, architected by STC, struck a chord with the masses, culminating in a historic win with 94% of the seats—an unprecedented achievement in the history of large state Assembly elections in India. This triumph solidified Robbin Sharrma's reputation as a master strategist, playing a pivotal role in orchestrating the TDP's resurgence in Andhra Pradesh.

