Incidents of attack on Indians living in foreign countries like the US and the UK have increased in recent times. These attacks mostly involved Indian students. But now, an Indian-origin tech CEO has claimed to have been shot at twice near his San Francisco hotel. He is Deep Prasad, the chief executive of Quantum Generative Materials (GenMat). As per Prasad, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday (March 30) morning. He detailed the incident in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). Prasad described that he was pursued by the assailant(s) who chased him.

"Last night around 3:30-4am I was shot at twice near my hotel in SF. They chased me to my hotel and shot the second time when I ran inside and got one of the staff to come out.We both heard a glock and he saw the gun while I saw the bullet impacts. I’m still shaking," he said in one of his tweets.

Last night around 3:30-4am I was shot at twice near my hotel in SF. They chased me to my hotel and shot the second time when I ran inside and got one of the staff to come out.We both heard a glock and he saw the gun while I saw the bullet impacts. I’m still shaking.@garrytan — Deep Prasad (yug-cybera) (@Deepneuron) March 29, 2025

Who is Deep Prasad?

Deep Prasad is the CEO and founder of GenMat, a physics platform that enables clients to generate high-quality artificial intelligence (AI) training datasets. He holds an industrial engineering degree from the University of Toronto (2018). He was named one of Toronto’s Top 20 under 20 in 2015. His goal is to save humanity hundreds of billions of research hours in developing the next generation of photovoltaics, superconductors, and metamaterials. Under his direction, GenMat is developing quantum technologies designed to advance the state of materials science, semiconducting, mining, carbon capture, batteries and more.

