RBI appoints Aviral Jain as new Executive Director

Aviral Jain has experience of more than three decades in areas of supervision, currency management, foreign exchange regulation and human resource management.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Aviral Jain as Executive Director (ED) with effect from October 1, 2024. Prior to being promoted to ED, Jain was serving as Regional Director for Maharashtra.

As Executive Director, Jain will look after the Legal Department, Premises Department and Right to Information Act (First Appellate Authority). Jain is a post-graduate in economics. He also holds Certificates in AML / KYC and Capital Markets and is a Certified Associate of IIBF.

