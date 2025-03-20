Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken strict action against corruption. He has made it clear that corruption will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh, and any official found involved in corrupt practices will face severe action.

Abhishek Prakash, a 2006 batch IAS officer, has been suspended by the Yogi government. Until recently, he held the positions of Secretary, Industrial Development Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and CEO of Invest UP.

The suspension comes after a complaint was filed against Prakash, alleging that he demanded a commission for approving a solar project. The complainant, Vishwajeet Dutt, claimed that Prakash's office directed him to contact a private individual, Nikant Jain, who demanded a 5% commission and an advance payment.

CM Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that corruption will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh, and any official found involved in corrupt practices will face severe action. This development comes as several IAS and PCS officers in the state are already facing investigation and action.

In a related development, seven suspended IAS and PCS officers were recently given new postings, including IAS officer Ghanshyam Singh, who was appointed as Special Secretary, Forests.

Born in 1982, Abhishek Prakash hails from Bihar. He graduated in Engineering from IIT Roorkee between 2000 and 2004 and later earned a Master's degree in Public Administration and Public Policy.

Abhishek Prakash has had a distinguished administrative career, serving as the District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Aligarh, and Hamirpur districts.

However, Prakash's suspension has sent shockwaves through the administrative circles, as he has held important positions in the state, including District Magistrate of Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Prakash's role in the matter is under investigation, leading to his suspension.