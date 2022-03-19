Meet Lal Chand Kataruchak, AAP MLA from Bhoa, who took oath as Punjab minister today

Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday took oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh.

The leaders who became a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

Who is Lal Chand Kataruchak?

Age: 51 Years old

Constituency: Bhoa

Education: 10th Pass

Profession: Social Worker

Details:

Lal Chand Kataruchakk, who was president of the Aam Aadmi Party's SC wing, has been elected as MLA from Bhoa Assembly Constituency. He contested from Bhoa constituency in 2017 but lost. He was a member of the Revolutionary Marxist party of India.

Education: Matriculation from Punjab School Education Board Mohali 2007