External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Saturday, i.e., May 31, made headlines after issuing a stern warning to Pakistan that "India will not give in to nuclear blackmail".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Saturday, i.e., May 31, made headlines after issuing a stern warning to Pakistan that "India will not give in to nuclear blackmail". Addressing the Convocation Ceremony of Foreign National Students at Parul University in Gujarat's Vadodara, the minister emphasised that the country's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is reflected in its actions.

"We will never give in to nuclear blackmail. Whatever decisions have to be taken in India's national interests are taken and will continue to be taken," said EAM Jaishankar. In this article, we are going to talk about Kyoko Jaishankar, S Jaishankar's wife and of course, their dreamy love story!

Who is Kyoko Jaishankar?

S Jaishankar is happily married to Kyoko Somekawa, (now Kyoko Jaishankar), who is a native of Japan. According to several media reports, the duo met when S Jaishankar was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy in Japan.

Jaishankar worked at the Indian embassy in Tokyo from 1996 to 2000, where he crossed paths with Kyoko. They developed a friendship in no time which later blossomed into love. As times passed, Jaishankar and Kyoko fell for each other. Despite belonging to different soils, the duo formed a beautiful and concrete bond with each other.

Jaishankar and Kyoko tied the knot in 1998 in an intimate ceremony where only their family members and close friends were invited. Not a lot of people know that Jaishankar was previously married to his college sweetheart Shobha Jaishankar who had succumbed to cancer.

S Jaishankar and Kyoko Jaishankar are now parents to three children -- Medha Jaishankar, Dhruva Jaishankar, and Arjun Jaishankar.