Meet Kerala's Mohammed Bava who won Rs 1 crore in lottery hours before selling house

Bava was in a debt of Rs 50 lakh. He had taken money for the marriage of his two daughters

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

Kerala lottery news (File)

Kerala's Mohammed Bava, 50, had been struggling with financial problems. So much so that he had decided to put his house on sale. However, just hours before he was scheduled to accept the token money, Bava learned that he had won a lottery worth Rs 1 crore. 

Bava was in a debt of Rs 50 lakh. He had taken money for the marriage of his two daughters. He had almost sold his newly built house to repay the loan. But destiny had other plans for him. 

He aborted his plan to sell the house.

Bava told reporters that his problems will get sorted out after they receive the prize money.

"I won the lottery. So, there is no need to sell this house. When we get the prize, all our issues will be sorted out," Bava told reporters. He thanks the almighty for the reward.

The man had bought the fifty-fifty lottery tickets from a vendor in Kerala.

He said the prospective buyers of the house were to arrive at 5.30 pm. The results of the lottery were announced on Sunday.

He said he was tense about the house when he bought the particular ticket.

He will get around Rs 63 lakh after taxes.

With inputs from PTI

