Meet Kashmir's Ayesha Aziz- India's youngest female pilot at 25

Ayesha Aziz, a 25-year-old from Kashmir has become the youngest female pilot in the country. In 2011, Ayesha Aziz hade become the youngest Student pilot to get a license at the age of 15. She underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year.

In 2017, Ayesha Aziz graduated in aviation from the Bombay Flying Club (BFC) and obtained a commercial license.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Aziz said she believed that Kashmiri Women are doing very well and have progressed in the field of education in the last few years.

"Every other woman in Kashmir is doing her Masters or her doctorate. People of the Valley are doing great," she said.

"I chose this field because I have loved traveling since a very young age and was very fascinated by flying. One gets to meet so many people. This is why I wanted to be a pilot. It is quite challenging because this is not like a normal 9-5 desk job. There is no fixed pattern and I have to constantly be ready to face new places, different types of weather, and meet new people," Ayesha told ANI.

"In this profession, one's mental state should be very strong because you'll be carrying 200 passengers and it is a great responsibility," she added.

The 25-year-old owes her success to her parents and considers her father as a role model. "I am very lucky that I have parents who have supported me in everything. Without them, I would not have been able to get to where I am today. I am constantly looking for growth, on a professional and personal level. My father is my greatest role model," she said.