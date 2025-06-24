After suffering severe burns that damaged a major part of her body, she chose not to retreat into despair. Instead, she devoted her life to underprivileged children. A graduate in Political Science herself, Ranjubala now brings the light of education into the lives of hundreds of children.

A true hero is someone who refuses to be defeated by adversity. While most people live only for themselves, it is rare to find those who dedicate their lives to others. Today, we introduce you to one such extraordinary woman who emerged from a dark phase in her life and turned her pain into a mission to serve society.

We’re talking about Ranjubala Singh from Varanasi, affectionately known by many as "Kashi Ki Didi". After suffering severe burns that damaged a major part of her body, she chose not to retreat into despair. Instead, she devoted her life to underprivileged children. A graduate in Political Science herself, Ranjubala now brings the light of education into the lives of hundreds of children.

A Supportive Partner in Service

Her husband, Govind Singh, is a retired BSF officer who inspired her to pursue social work. Having risked his life in service of the nation, Govind encouraged Ranjubala to start an NGO. With his support, she founded the Leela Foundation in Varanasi. Today, this organization educates children who once didn’t even have the opportunity to step inside a school.

It is said that when your intent is pure and your passion strong, the universe aligns itself to support your mission. While most people are weighed down by their personal struggles, Ranjubala Singh chose to set her pain aside and work for the betterment of others. Her journey not only transformed her own life but also became the reason behind countless children’s smiles.

Many now draw inspiration from her story, striving to achieve their own dreams.



The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 acknowledge the tireless efforts, strategic planning and unwavering determination that have empowered women to excel and pave the way for future generations. We've identified the crème de la crème of women achievers and are excited to celebrate their success in a grand event. Join us as we recognise and applaud the women who are making a significant impact in their respective domains.