Meet Karthik Joshi, ultra-marathoner who embarks on 1,008 km Indore-Ayodhya journey

The young man, who has participated in many ultra marathons abroad as well, said the actual distance from Indore to Ayodhya by road is about 945 kilometres.

As Ayodhya prepares for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, a young man from Indore is showing his devotion to the Hindu deity in a different way.

22-year-old ultramarathoner has set out on a 1,008 km-long run from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to reach Ayodhya before the idol of Lord Ram is consecrated at the magnificent temple in the Uttar Pradesh town on January 22 in a show of devotion for the Hindu deity.

Karthik Joshi, who is slated to complete his run to Ayodhya in 14 days, commenced his journey on Friday amid chants of Jai Jai Siya Ram at an event here as Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav waved saffron flags to send him off on the religious trip.

“As per mythological beliefs, Lord Ram spent 14 years in exile. Thus, I have pledged to complete the race from Indore to Ayodhya in 14 days,” Joshi told reporters before starting his run.

“But I have decided to cover a distance of 1,008 kilometres (between Indore and Ayodhya) by slightly tweaking the route given that in Sanatan Hindu culture, the number 1,008 is considered auspicious,” he added.

“The objective behind my run is to send out a message to young people that they should follow the path shown by Lord Ram with patience and restraint,” Joshi maintained.

Nowadays, it is seen that many youths either lose their temper over petty things or get depressed, he added.

Joshi said seven people in different vehicles and an ambulance will accompany him during the run to Ayodhya.

(With inputs from PTI)