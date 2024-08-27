Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The Sealdah court based in West Bengal's Kolkata has appointed lawyer Kabita Sarkar to represent accused Sanjay Roy in the horrific rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Medical College, which sparked outrage across the country.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal's Kolkata on August 9, following which people across the nation took to streets demanding justice for the deceased victim and capital punishment for the guilty.

Sanjay Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer at the hospital, is the prime accused in the case and is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central agency entrusted with the matter.

According to several media reports, the prime accused has confessed to the crime during the polygraph test conducted by the CBI. However, his lawyer Kabita Sarkar has stated that accused Sanjay Roy is claiming to be innocent and that he gave the consent for the polygraph test, so that the truth could come to light.

As per a report by Aaj Tak, Kabita Sarkar has further claimed that when the accused gave his consent for the polygraph test, she was present there. She also said that he had gotten ready for the polygraph test as he was under mental pressure due to the allegations against him.

Who is Kabita Sarkar?

Kabita Sarkar has been practicing law for 25 years. She started her career from Alipore Court, where she used to fight civil cases. After this, she joined South Asian Legal Service Association (SALSA) and started fighting criminal cases.

In June 2023, Sakar joined the Sealdah court. In a conversation with an English newpaper, she said that everyone has the right to defend themseleves, even if they are accused.

On representing the prime accused in the Kolkata case, Kabita Sarkar said that it is her job to fight cases and that she would fulfil her duties as a lawyer.

She earned a degree in law from Hooghly Mohsin college, as per media reports.

Kabita Sarkar is against death penalty

Lawyer Kabita Sarkar is against death penalty and considers life imprisonment the 'toughest' punishment, Aaj Tak has reported.