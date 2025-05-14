With nearly four decades of legal experience, Justice Gavai is expected to lead the judiciary with integrity and fairness during his six-month tenure until November 23, 2025.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, With nearly four decades of legal experience, Justice Gavai is expected to lead the judiciary with integrity and fairness during his six-month tenure until November 23, 2025. Justice Gavai succeeded CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who retired on May 13.

Justice BR Gavai was born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, into a family influenced by Ambedkarite principles. His father, RS Gavai, was a notable leader of the Republican Party of India and held gubernatorial positions in Bihar, Sikkim, and Kerala. Justice Gavai went on to study law at Amravati University after completing his BCom degree, eventually becoming a judge of the Supreme Court of India in 2019. He made history by becoming the first Buddhist and the second Dalit individual to hold the nation's highest judicial position, following Justice K. G. Balakrishnan.

In an interview with Bar and Bench, Justice Gavai outlined his top priorities including tackling case pendency across all courts, improving infrastructure, particularly in lower courts, expediting case disposals, promoting judicial diversity, enhancing facilities for litigants, and leveraging technology to make the legal system more accessible and efficient. He also intends to prioritize significant cases, noting, "I want to take up some three-judge bench matters and constitutional matters that will affect a large number of matters... help with the reduction of pendency." Justice Gavai plans to work with the government to expedite pending judicial appointments, which have been delayed due to the Centre's inaction. "We'll try to work with the executive... We will certainly address this issue through dialogue because ultimately, the number of vacancies also has a direct relation to the pending cases," he said.

During his nearly six years on the Supreme Court Bench, he participated in around 700 benches, dealing with various issues like constitutional law, civil and criminal law, administrative and commercial law, arbitration, electricity, and environmental matters.