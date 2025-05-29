Jonas Masetti set up the Instituto Vishva Vidya in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro. He offered courses on Vedanta, Sanskrit, Bhagavad Gita, meditation and mantras.

The Portuguese-speaking Mechanical Engineer from Brazil, Jonas Masetti, shocked the world, including India, when he was awarded Padma Shree by President Droupadi Murmu. An engineering graduate from Rio de Janeiro, Masetti worked for the Brazilian Army for five years before he served as a strategic consultant in the stock market. He did not fantasize in the wildest possible imagination that he would get the fourth highest civilian award in a distant land that too not in the field of engineering or capital market, but in the field of Sanskrit and Vedas. However, his destiny has something else for him.

After graduating in Mechanical Engineering from the Military Institute of Engineering (IME), he served in the Brazilian Army for 5 years before he started working as a consultant of strategic consulting. However, Jonas Masetti started doing yoga and was deeply impressed by his yoga teacher happened to be a Vedanta teacher as well. He started studying Vedanta in 2004 with an Indian teacher living in Brazil. The mechanical engineer continued his studies with Gloria Arieira, a pioneer in teaching Vedanta and Sanskrit in Brazil.

#WATCH | Delhi | On being conferred with the Padma Shri, Jonas Masetti, founder of Vishva Vidya Gurukulam in Brazil, says, "I was not expecting this. It's a great honour... Many people in Brazil are studying Vedanta, and this is an honour not just for me but for our family… pic.twitter.com/uDKvPrEL5z — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2025

Jonas Masetti first met Swami Dayananda Saraswati in 2006 during a study trip to the US. He traveled to India in search of knowledge and peace and completed a three-year residential course at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. After completing his studies in India, Masetti returned to Brazil to spread the knowledge he gained in India. The Latin American scholar of Vedas set up the Instituto Vishva Vidya in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro.

He offered courses on Vedanta, Sanskrit, Bhagavad Gita, meditation and mantras. He also spread his wings and reached a significant number of students through online classes, retreats known as Vedanta Camps, and publications. Jonas Masetti was so successful in his mission that even his guru Swami Sakshatkrtananda was surprised to see Brazilians embrace ancient wisdom with open arms. He did not go unnoticed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him acknowledging his work in his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme. He showered praise on him and called him an ambassador of Vedic culture.