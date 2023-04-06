Search icon
Meet Jasneet Kaur, Instagram influencer from Mohali, arrested for blackmailing, extorting money by sending nude photos

Jasneet Kaur used her social media platforms to pose semi-nude photos of herself to attract rich men. After finding her target, she reportedly chats with them on Instagram and records them to demand money later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Photo via Jasneet Kaur's Instagram

Jasneet Kaur, an Instagram influencer from Mohali, was arrested on Tuesday for blackmailing and extorting money from her social media followers. Jasneet Kaur alias Rajbir Kaur was arrested after a complaint was filed by a businessman who said that Jasneet Kaur was blackmailing him.

A case was filed against Jasneet Kaur at Ludhiana's Model Town police station on April 1. Ludhiana Police have also seized a BMW and a mobile phone. 

Who is Jasneet Kaur? 

Jasneet Kaur hails from Mohali and is an Instagram influencer with almost 2 lakh followers. Her Instagram bio describes her as an 'actor' and 'model'. 

Jasneet Kaur has multiple accounts on several social media platforms including Telegram and Snapchat. In September 2022, Jasneet Kaur sought Rs 2 crore extortion from Gurbir by threatening to leak their chats.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@jasneet1703_official)

Jasneet Kaur used her social media platforms to pose semi-nude photos of herself to attract rich men. After finding her target, she reportedly chats with them on Instagram and records them to demand money later. 

Jasneet Kaur reportedly would also threaten her targets with the help of gangsters. Earlier in 2008, Jasneet Kaur was arrested on similar charges in Mohali.

Ludhiana Police arrested Jasneet Kaur on Tuesday after a complaint was registered by a 33-year-old man who alleged that he received a call from an unknown number in November 2022 demanding money. The accused even threatened to harm him and his family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@jasneet1703_official)

Jasroop Kaur Batth, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (West) has said that the Ludhiana Police has also booked Jasneet Kaur's aide, Lucky Sandhu, who is a youth Congress leader. Police said that Lucky Sandhu used to make threatening calls to Jasneet Kaur's probable targets. 

A case has been filed under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

