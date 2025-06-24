The dream to become an astronaut has come true for Jahnavi Dangeti at the very young age of 23. She has been actively involved in the field of space from a very young age. After completing NASA's space programme, she is now set to go to space.

NASA is the dream of space enthusiasts who desire to explore the possibilities of the sky and beyond. The dream to become an astronaut has come true for Jahnavi Dangeti at the very young age of 23. She has been actively involved in the field of space from a very young age. Jahnavi Dangeti has become the first Indian to successfully complete NASA's prestigious International Air and Space Program and is set to travel to space in 2029. Her selection will allow her to travel to the Titan's Orbital Port Space Station, a US-based project set to be inaugurated in the next four years.

Who is Jahnavi Dangeti?

Jahnvi is a space enthusiast hails from Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district. Her parents, Srinivas and Padmasri, presently stay in Kuwait for work. She completed her intermediate education in her hometown of Palakollu after which she moved to Punjab to study Electronics and Communication Engineering in her graduation from Lovely Professional University. She has actively involved herself in STEM education and has taken part in various space outreach programmes including in ISRO’s where she delivered impactful lectures. She also gave talks on various other prestigious platforms and leading institutions such as the NITs pan India.

The analog astronaut is also a regular at participating in analog missions, deep-sea diving, and global conferences linked with planetary science and sustainability in long-duration space travel. In a conversation with the Deccan Chronicle, Jahnvi said, “I want to inspire rural students and help them go to space. I was born in a small town like Palakollu. Many youths think they can’t go to space. But, they can, if they make a serious try. I hope to play a vital role in shaping humanity's interplanetary path.”

The young Indian astronaut has also been a member of the International Astronomical Search Collaboration, where she was involved in asteroid search campaigns that enhance scientific databases and observational research. During that time, she made a preliminary asteroid discovery, based on image data from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System.

Jahnavi is the youngest foreign analog astronaut and first Indian selected for Space Iceland geology training. She bagged People’s Choice Award –NASA Space Apps Challenge; and was winner in ISRO world space week young achiever Award.