Meet IPS Sonali Mishra, who is set to become first woman officer to head RPF

She is currently posted as the additional director general (selection), Madhya Pradesh Police.

Senior IPS officer Sonali Mishra has been named as the first woman director general (DG) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Mishra's appointment as DG, RPF, until her superannuation on October 31, 2026, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry. She will take charge of the post from incumbent Manoj Yadava, who is due to superannuate on July 31.

Who is IPS Sonali Mishra?

She is a 1993 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Mishra will be the first woman officer to head the RPF, which is entrusted with the responsibility of the security of railway property and passengers, among other duties. She is currently posted as the additional director general (selection), Madhya Pradesh Police.

IPS Sonali Mishra's career

Mishra has served in key roles during her distinguished career. She was appointed in July 2021 as the first woman commander to head the Border Security Force's (BSF) formation along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. Mishra has led the force's formation in the Kashmir valley as the inspector general (IG), besides heading the BSF's intelligence wing. She also worked as the ADG in the BSF. Mishra is a recipient of PPMDS (President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service) and PMMS (Police Medal for Meritorious Service).

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Ratan Tata's TCS suffers HUGE blow as it loses Rs 56279 crore due to...; emerges as biggest...