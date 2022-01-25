Meet IPS Sanjeev Yadav, who is set to receive President’s Gallantry Medal for the 11th time

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who is an officer with the Indian Police Services (IPS), has been conferred with the President’s Medal for Gallantry on the eve of Republic Day 2022. This is the 11th time that he has received this medal for his exemplary service to the country.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav is an IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre. He is spearheading the anti-terrorist unit of Delhi Police i.e. Special Cell, since 2004.

He is the only officer in Indian Police to have investigated 44 terror-related cases along with 15 other heinous cases and have arrested more than 100 terrorists of different international terrorist organisations like Indian Mujahedeen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul-Mujahedeen, Khalistan organization, Babbar Khalsa International, Kangleipak Communist Party of North East, SIMI and Naxals.

IPS Yadav has led operational teams of Special Cell, Delhi Police from the forefront with high perfection and professionalism in more than 55 daunting encounter operations in which 75 terrorists and gangsters were neutralized.

With the blessings of Balaji , I am happy to share that I have been awarded my 11th President’s Gallantry Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2022. #indianpoliceservice #DelhiPolice #gallantrymedal #RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/S0DjDnmV78 January 25, 2022

Some of the major operations led by IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav include-

The Delhi serial blast case of 2005, in which the mastermind of the attack, Abu Hujefa, a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist, was killed during an encounter in Srinagar

Batla House encounter of 2008, which was a highly infamous encounter case of Delhi in which Indian head of Indian Mujahedeen, Atif Ameen along with Chhota Sajid was killed

Israel Diplomatic car blast of 2012

IPL spot-fixing case of 2013, in which 6 players of Rajasthan Royals (an IPL team) along with 31 other accused persons were arrested

The operational teams of Special Cell, Delhi Police led by Sh. Sanjeev Kumar Yadav has been credited to destabilize and eradicate the entire IM terrorist organisation from India by arresting its more than 50 terrorists and working out the following major terrorist cases besides others:

2007- UP Court blast case

2008- Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Surat Serial blast cases

2010- Jama Masjid blast case (the aim was to disturb 2010-CWG of Delhi),

2010- German bakery blast case

2011- Chinnaswamy stadium blast case during IPL

2011- Mumbai blast case, arrested Abu Jundal, a prime accused in 26/11 Mumbai blast case

For his exemplary, brave, and courageous operations, he has been awarded 11 times with the prestigious President’s Medal for Gallantry by President Ram Nath Kovind.

For his contribution towards service, he has also been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by President Kovind.