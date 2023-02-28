Meet IPS Qazi Bisma, engineer who married Delhi IAS officer, her mother sold jewellery for her studies

IPS: Qazi Bisma is a native of Jammu and Kashmir's Rambagh. (File)

IPS Qazi Bisma has written a social media post for her husband Shahzad Alam. She has expressed her love for him.

She wrote in a birthday post that it was her husband who taught her what true love meant.

She also tagged her husband in the tweet.

The IAS-IPS couple is very popular on the internet.

IPS Qazi Bisha is an Indian Police Officer of the 2017 AGMUT cadre. She is currently posted in Delhi's licensing unit.

IAS Shahzad Alam is the SDM of Rohini. He became an IAS officer in 2019. He is also from the AGMUT cadre.

She is an engineer by training. She completed her engineering from Kashmir University in 2014.

Qazi Bisma has 28000 followers on Instagram. Shahzad Alam has 12000 followers.

Bisma comes from a very humble family. Her father runs a shop in Jammu and Kashmir. She was always a great student. She was a gold medallist in her graduation in Kashmir University.

She believes art is one of the strongest ways to convey thoughts. She loves to paint in her free time.

She said her mother sold her jewellery to arrange her children's fees.