Meet IPS Nalin Prabhat, who led NSG, now appointed J-K top cop amid surge in terror attacks

The 55-year-old has an extensive background in counter-insurgency operations, having previously led the Greyhounds, a highly specialised anti-Naxal unit.

The Centre has appointed IPS officer Nalin Prabhat as Special Director General (DGP) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police effective immediately. He will assume the role of the force's chief following the retirement of RR Swain on September 30.

As part of a recent administrative reshuffle, the government curtailed Prabhat's tenure as DG of the NSG and facilitated his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the Union Territories cadre (AGMUT) for an initial period of three years. Prabhat's extensive experience in Jammu and Kashmir equips him well for the challenges ahead.

Who is IPS Nalin Prabhat?

He is a highly decorated IPS officer of the 1992 batch of Andhra Pradesh cadre. Prabhat has a distinguished career marked by multiple accolades, including three Police Gallantry Medals and the Parakram Padak. He served as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) from 1 May 2024 till 15 August 2024. Born in March 1968, he belongs to Thungri village, Manali in Himachal Pradesh, IPS Prabhat is an alumnus of St Stephen's College, Delhi. He holds a BA (Honours) and an MA.

The 55-year-old has an extensive background in counter-insurgency operations, having previously led the Greyhounds, a highly specialised anti-Naxal unit, in Andhra Pradesh. His experience includes significant roles within the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), where he served as Inspector General of Operations and Additional Director General in the Kashmir region.

His previous assignments in the region have fostered a deep understanding of its complex security landscape, which includes ongoing threats from terrorism and internal unrest. Observers suggest that Prabhat's expertise could be pivotal in addressing the region's security needs during this politically sensitive period.

