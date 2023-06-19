Meet IPS Manish Kumar, Ria Dabi’s husband who transferred to Rajasthan after marriage

IAS Ria Dabi, IPS Manish Kumar (File Photo)

Ria Dabi, the sister of 2015 batch UPSC topper Tina Dabi who secured 15th rank in the UPSC examination has tied the knot with Indian Police Services (IPS) Manish Kumar, according to media sources.

Many sources, including those cited by Zee Rajasthan media, claim that IAS Ria Dabi wed IPS Manish Kumar in a private wedding in April of this year. The two got married in the month of April. According to media reports, Riya and Manish wed in court since they were both extremely busy and short on time.

About IPS Manish Kumar:

IAS Ria Dabi’s husband is a resident of Delhi. Manish Kumar secured AIR 581 rank in the Civil Service Examination 2020 of the UPSC. Manish Kumar got the Maharashtra Cadre as IPS. He got transferred to Rajasthan from Maharashtra after marrying Ria Dabi.

According to reports, his transfer order was issued on June 16, 2023, from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

How did IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar meet?

The couple first met at Mussoorie Academy. After their friendship and love, they both decided to get married.

According to IAS Tina Dabi, the wedding reception of IAS Ria Dabia and IPS Manish Kumar will be happening soon.

(Also Read: Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, 40 injured after 2 buses collide in Cuddalore)