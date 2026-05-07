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Meet IPS B.Sumathi, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner goes on 'secret' mission at midnight, harrased by 40 men; Here's what happened next

Newly appointed Malkajgiri Police commissioner, IPS B, Sumathi has gained attention after carrying out a secret late-night operation in Hyderabad. One midnight, she dressed as an ordinary woman stood alone at the Dilsukhnagar bus stop in Hyderabad around 12:30 am, to assess women’s safety.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 07, 2026, 04:03 PM IST

Meet IPS B.Sumathi, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner goes on 'secret' mission at midnight, harrased by 40 men; Here's what happened next
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Newly appointed Malkajgiri Police commissioner, IPS B, Sumathi has gained attention after carrying out a secret late-night operation in Hyderabad, where she went as an undercover, wearing salwar-suit and stood on the streets. Shockingly, she was catcalled and harassed by more than 40 men on the same night. This secret operation was conducted to assess women’s safety on city streets, especially in night.

The 'secret' late night operation

After taking charge as the Police Commissioner of Malkajgiri, IPS Sumathi decided to personally examine how safe Hyderabad was for women during late-night hours. IPS officer personally stepped out of her office and went undercover on the streets.

One midnight, she dressed as an ordinary woman in a simple salwar suit, she stood alone at the Dilsukhnagar bus stop in Hyderabad around 12:30 am. Carrying only a mobile phone, she waited quietly while plain-clothed police personnel remained hidden nearby. 

Within minutes, several men reportedly began approaching her. Some tried to initiate conversations, while others gathered nearby and closely watched her movements. Over the next few hours, nearly 40 people allegedly surrounded her. As soon as certain individuals attempted to cross the line or behave suspiciously, undercover police teams intervened and detained several people for questioning.

The men were later identified and brought in for counselling and strict warnings rather than immediate arrest.

Who is IPS B. Sumathi?

B. Sumathi is a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2006 batch. She was appointed as the first woman officer to head the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate on May 1, 2026. She has previously served in the Special Intelligence Branch and handled several sensitive assignments related to Maoist operations. 

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