Meet Indian woman honoured by NASA's Artemis program, her name will be placed on Moon's orbit, her name is...she is from...

An Indian researcher has received a prestigious honour from NASA for her innovation in its Artemis program. As part of the honour, her name will be inscribed on a microchip that will orbit the Moon with the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) as part of the Artemis 2 mission. Her name is Dr Aparajita Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

Who is Aparajita Singh?

NASA's Artemis Program Office announced that Dr. Singh's innovation and research work have been selected for global impact and excellence. As part of this honor, Dr. Singh's name will be inscribed on a microchip that will orbit the Moon with the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) as part of the Artemis 2 mission. In its official statement, NASA stated that Dr. Aparajita Singh's contributions embody the vision and dedication that inspire the future of science, technology, and space exploration.

"Your contributions are a testament to the power of research, innovation, and determination. Recognizing your work in this way is not only a matter of pride for you but will also inspire young researchers and future leaders around the world,” read the official letter sent to Dr. Aparajita Singh from NASA's Artemis Program Office.

Singh is the daughter of senior journalist and social activist Sujit Singh. Since childhood, she has been brilliant student who consistently achieved new heights in her education and research.

What is NASA’s Artemis program?

It is a series of missions involving humans return to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended in 1972. The program’s objective is to establish a sustainable human and robotic presence on the Moon's surface and in lunar orbit. The end goal is to prepare for human missions to Mars. Dr. Aparajita Singh's "Robotic Companion" is an emotionally intelligent system designed to support astronauts on deep space missions.