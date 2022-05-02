Meet Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani, CIA's first Chief Technology Officer

(Image Source: Twitter)

Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani has been appointed as the first Chief Technology Officer of the United States intelligence agency CIA (Central Intelligence Agency). Mulchandani's post was announced by the agency's director William J Burns in a blog post and also shared it on social media. Nand Mulchandani did his schooling in Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the CIA, Nand Mulchandani has more than 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley as well as in the Defence Department. Burns said that they have been asked to focus on technology now. He said that they were extremely happy that Mulchandani is a part of this team, as he has come with a lot of experience.

Read | Meet Indian-origin Dr Ashish K Jha, White House's new Covid response coordinator

Reacting to his appointment, Mulchandani said, "I am honoured to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners."

#CIA Director William J. Burns appoints Nand Mulchandani as CIA's first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



With more than 25 years of experience, Mr Mulchandani will ensure the Agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA's mission. — CIA (@CIA) April 29, 2022

As CTO, Nand Mulchandani will ensure that the agency takes advantage of the innovative new avenues of technology. Along with this, it will also be included in Nand Mulchandani's agenda that he ensure the agency is leveraging cutting-edge innovations to further CIA's mission.

If we talk about Nand Moolchandani's education, then he has a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford followed by a degree in Computer Science and Mathematics as well as a Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. Prior to working for the CIA, Nand also served as CTO and acting director of the DoD's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Who is Nand Mulchandani?

Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani has more than 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley as well as in the Defence Department.

The new Chief Technology Officer of CIA did his schooling (1979-1987) from Bluebells School International in national capital Delhi.

After completing his schooling in 1987, he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Mathematics (1988-91) from Cornell University.

Nand Mulchandani later went on to join Stanford business School to get a Master of Science degree in Management (2017-18).

Nand Mulchandani then obtained another Masters in Public Administration (2018-19) from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

He was also a fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs from 2019 to 2021.

He has so far co-founded and been CEO of Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina (acquired by VMware), OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix).

Prior to his new role as CIA’s Chief Technology Officer, Mulchandani served as the CTO and Acting Director of DoD's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.