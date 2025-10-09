Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature, over a century after Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include...

As the Nobel Prize in Literature 2025 approaches, Indian author Amitav Ghosh is a top contender. Known for his historical fiction and environmental themes, Ghosh is gaining global attention. With tough competition from other renowned authors, he could break India’s 112-year dry spell for Nobel Prize

As the Nobel Prize season is buzzing, all eyes are on the prestigious Nobel Prize for Literature to be awarded on Thursday. With global excitement building, the literary world is abuzz with speculations over who will take home the coveted honour this year. Today, the Swedish Academy will announce the new Nobel Laureate in Literature, ending weeks of anticipation and debates among experts, critics, and readers worldwide.

For India, the possibility of another writer joining the ranks of Nobel laureates in literature has captured considerable attention. After Rabindranath Tagore became the first (and only) Indian to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 for his iconic work Gitanjali, more than a century has passed without another Indian writer receiving the esteemed award. However, in 2025, there is a growing sense of hope as Indian author Amitav Ghosh emerges as one of the frontrunners for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Amitav Ghosh: A Writer with a Global Impact

Amitav Ghosh, born in Kolkata in 1956, is a household name in contemporary Indian literature. The winner of India’s highest literary honour, the Jnanpith Award, Amitav Ghosh has gained international recognition for his distinct style, which blends historical fiction with social and environmental themes. He completed his schooling from The Doon School in Dehradun before pursuing a Doctorate in Social Anthropology at the University of Oxford.

Ghosh’s literary career began with his debut novel, The Circle of Reason (1986), which received critical acclaim. However, it was works like The Shadow Lines (1988), The Calcutta Chromosome (1996), The Glass Palace (2000), The Hungry Tide (2004), and Gun Island (2019) that cemented his reputation as one of India’s most important literary voices. His literature work often explores the intersections of history, culture, and the impact of colonialism, themes that resonate deeply in today’s globalised world.

The 2025 Contenders: A Competitive Field

While Amitav Ghosh is being widely considered as a top contender for the 2025 Nobel Prize, he faces stiff competition from a host of distinguished international authors. Among the notable names in the race is Can Xue, an avant-garde writer from China, who is known for her surreal and experimental works. László Krasznahorkai from Hungary, whose dark and philosophical prose has won him critical acclaim. Mircea Cărtărescu from Romania, a celebrated author of both prose and poetry, whose works have been translated into several languages and received global recognition.

Despite the tough competition, Ghosh’s literary contributions, exploration of historical and environmental themes, and ability to craft narratives that speak to both local and global concerns position him as a strong contender.

A Global Hope for India

The recognition of Amitav Ghosh by the Swedish Academy would be monumental for India, offering a sense of continuity to the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore. Over a century after Tagore’s landmark achievement, Ghosh’s possible victory would highlight the enduring global relevance of Indian literature.

As the Nobel Prize in Literature 2025 approaches, the literary world is eagerly awaiting the announcement, with the hope that Ghosh, like Tagore before him, will once again place India on the world literary map.