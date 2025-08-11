Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story

China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

Noida Daycare Horror: CCTV footage shows 15-month-old beaten, bite marks found on body, watch video

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Meet Indian genius, 21-year-old Guwahati Girl who becomes first Assamese to earn Oxford degree in Sanskrit, Classical Hindi

From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces

Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...

'Will slit his...': Kamal Haasan receives death threat from TV actor Ravichandran over 'anti-Sanatana' remarks

What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi

China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India

China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...

Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 up

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits

Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends

From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets

Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of

HomeIndia

INDIA

Meet Indian genius, 21-year-old Guwahati Girl who becomes first Assamese to earn Oxford degree in Sanskrit, Classical Hindi

She received the degree (Bachelor of Arts) in the graduation ceremony held at the university's iconic Sheldonian Theatre auditorium on August 9.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 02:25 PM IST

Meet Indian genius, 21-year-old Guwahati Girl who becomes first Assamese to earn Oxford degree in Sanskrit, Classical Hindi

TRENDING NOW

A student from Assam's capital city, Guwahati, Arani S Hazarika, has brought laurels to the state and become the first Assamese graduate in Sanskrit and Classical Hindi from the University of Oxford, one of the world's top five universities.

She received the degree (Bachelor of Arts) in the graduation ceremony held at the university's iconic Sheldonian Theatre auditorium on August 9.

The 21-year-old Assamese girl pursued her BA in Sanskrit and Classical Hindi as a student of the University's elite Balliol College, the oldest college of the English-speaking world, established by John De Balliol in 1263, under the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies (earlier known as the Department of Oriental Studies).

It may be mentioned here that, as per the available record, Arani is also the first Assamese to successfully pursue a BA in Sanskrit in this world-famous university in recent decades.

An alumnus of Holy Child HS School located at Krishna Nagar, Chandmari in Guwahati, Arani had done exceptionally well in her Class X (2020) and XII (2022) CBSE Board exams from the school.

She was chosen by the University of Oxford to do a BA in Sanskrit after her Class XII Board exam at the age of 18. She was selected for the prestigious and highly competitive Simon and June Li Undergraduate Scholarship. She joined her classes in October 2022.

Considered a rare achievement to get enrolled in one of the best universities of the world at such a young age and just after completing the secondary school, especially from this part of the country, Arani during her BA in Oxford had worked on her dissertation with the topic of standardization of the 15th century Sanchi manuscript of the historic Dakshinpat Satra, Majuli, the abode of Sankari culture.

Daughter of popular Feng Shui-Vastu consultant of the State, Sudakshina Bhuyan, and senior journalist, writer-translator, and the assistant editor of The Assam Tribune, Partha Pratim Hazarika, Arani has already received an offer from the University to pursue her MA in the same college and department. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on 50th anniversary, but...
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay to re-release in 4K restored version on
Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,
Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam,
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi
Dhruv Jurel to lead? Rajasthan Royals drops bombshell hint amid Sanju Samson exit buzz
Dhruv Jurel to lead? Rajasthan Royals drops bombshell hint amid Sanju Samson exi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of multi-crore assets
Suniel Shetty Turns 64: Net worth, luxury car collection, holiday home, list of
Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now charges Rs 9 crore per film, owns Rs 2 crore Range Rover, net worth is Rs…
Jacqueline Fernandez went from being television host to Bollywood star, now char
In Pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, lavish outdoors, in-house temple, wellness spaces, more
Inside Ram Charan Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad bungalow with royal interiors, la
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE