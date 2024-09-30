Meet Indian Army Colonel, Shaurya Chakra awardee, now appointed as SSP, tasked to train J&K police for...

In a significant move, a senior Army officer has been appointed to lead a police unit in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a government order issued on Friday night, Colonel Vikrant Prasher, who is currently serving at the Para High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, has been appointed as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for training and special operations in the J&K Police. The appointment is on a deputation basis for two years, effective immediately.

The order, issued by Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary of the J&K Home Department, confirms that Colonel Prasher will receive all the perks and entitlements associated with the SSP rank.

"In the interest of administration, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Colonel Vikrant Prasher, Para, High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg, from Indian Army has been appointed as SSP (Training) and Special (Ops) in J&K Police on deputation basis with immediate effect," an order issued by the home department Jammu and Kashmir reads.

This decision comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is dealing with a rise in militant activities. Terrorist groups are using advanced technology and sophisticated training, making it harder for security forces to counter these threats.

It is believed that Colonel Prasher’s appointment is a strategic step to address these evolving challenges. His experience in high-altitude warfare is expected to enhance the capabilities of the local police force.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police play a key role in maintaining security and gathering intelligence in the region. Colonel Prasher’s background in specialised warfare makes him a valuable addition to the force, especially as the region continues to face complex security threats.